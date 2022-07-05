Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.6% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 681,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,731,000 after purchasing an additional 162,556 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.85. The company has a market cap of $472.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.