HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 2,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

