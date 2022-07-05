Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 1,440 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 109,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $179.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

