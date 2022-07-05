Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) versus Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and Thoughtworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $12.93 million 0.01 -$12.00 million N/A N/A Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 4.22 -$23.62 million N/A N/A

Bright Mountain Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thoughtworks.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and Thoughtworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -88.73% N/A -39.82% Thoughtworks -8.85% -22.60% -6.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bright Mountain Media and Thoughtworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Thoughtworks 0 3 9 0 2.75

Thoughtworks has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.45%. Given Thoughtworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thoughtworks beats Bright Mountain Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military, public safety sectors, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas. In addition, it also offers data-driven technology solutions, video content and advertising solutions provider, and OTT/CTC publishing services. It serves to advertisers, advertising agencies, and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

