Head-To-Head Analysis: Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) & Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fathom and Offerpad Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom $330.23 million 0.42 -$12.49 million ($1.00) -7.97 Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.26 $6.46 million N/A N/A

Offerpad Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fathom and Offerpad Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Offerpad Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57

Fathom currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.58%. Offerpad Solutions has a consensus price target of 9.25, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than Fathom.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom and Offerpad Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom -4.07% -22.96% -16.34% Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of Fathom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 57.4% of Fathom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Fathom has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats Fathom on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fathom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers to develop its intelliAgent platform for use by the company's real estate agents. The company operates a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services, as well as supporting software called intelliAgent. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its FathomRealty.com website to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. Its intelliAgent real estate technology platform provides a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing and other marketing, and marketing repository services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. The company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title, and Cornerstone. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

