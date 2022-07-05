Comparing Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) & S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Farmers National Banc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $353.87 million 3.11 $110.34 million $2.74 10.23 Farmers National Banc $154.65 million 3.35 $51.84 million $1.76 8.65

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for S&T Bancorp and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Farmers National Banc 0 0 1 0 3.00

S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $30.23, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%. Farmers National Banc has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.32%. Given Farmers National Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than S&T Bancorp.

Dividends

S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. S&T Bancorp pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 30.99% 9.00% 1.14% Farmers National Banc 31.61% 16.27% 1.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats S&T Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 73 banking branches and 5 loan production offices located in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. It operates through 47 locations in northeastern region of Ohio and one location in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Canfield, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.