Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Critical Comparison

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Murphy Oil and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 3 3 0 2.50 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.24%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 4.06% 7.27% 2.90% Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murphy Oil and Sundance Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.30 billion 2.05 -$73.66 million $0.64 47.49 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million N/A N/A

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Sundance Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

