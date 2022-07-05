NU (NYSE:NU) versus Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Critical Analysis

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NU and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU N/A N/A N/A Mogo -76.90% -20.44% -14.21%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NU and Mogo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 2 4 9 0 2.47 Mogo 0 0 3 0 3.00

NU presently has a consensus price target of $10.73, indicating a potential upside of 174.51%. Mogo has a consensus price target of $6.40, indicating a potential upside of 635.63%. Given Mogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than NU.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NU and Mogo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $1.70 billion 10.62 -$164.99 million N/A N/A Mogo $45.89 million 1.46 -$26.50 million ($0.62) -1.40

Mogo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NU.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NU beats Mogo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NU (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Mogo (Get Rating)

Mogo Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans. The company also offers Mogo Trade, a free stock trading platform with real-time stock quotes and funding; and Mogo Ventures to manage its existing investments in strategic partners and companies. In addition, it operates Carta, a digital payments software platform that enable financial technology companies, banks, and corporations to issue payment products to consumers via multiple channels, including physical, virtual, and tokenized cards, as well as payment switching and routing services. Mogo Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

