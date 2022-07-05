TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several research firms have commented on TAC. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after buying an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,606,000 after buying an additional 8,901,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,274,000 after buying an additional 2,758,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after buying an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after buying an additional 236,276 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAC stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. TransAlta has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.65 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -15.09%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

