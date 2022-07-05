Analysts Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price at $131.73

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.73.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
NASDAQ GH opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 10.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 55.6% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
