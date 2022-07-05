Analysts Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price at $131.73

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ GH opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 10.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 55.6% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

