Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) vs. Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Financial Comparison

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) and Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cboe Global Markets and Zhong Yang Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 1 2 6 0 2.56 Zhong Yang Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus price target of $135.10, suggesting a potential upside of 17.81%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than Zhong Yang Financial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Zhong Yang Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $3.49 billion 3.48 $529.00 million $4.66 24.61 Zhong Yang Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Zhong Yang Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Zhong Yang Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 14.46% 18.94% 9.00% Zhong Yang Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats Zhong Yang Financial Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment offers pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers consultancy and escrow agency, currency exchange, structured note subscriber, and margin financing services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

