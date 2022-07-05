Comparing Modiv (NYSE:MDV) & Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Modiv alerts:

This table compares Modiv and Duke Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $36.22 million 3.52 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A Duke Realty $1.11 billion 19.54 $852.90 million $2.69 20.89

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Modiv and Duke Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 3 0 3.00 Duke Realty 0 5 5 0 2.50

Modiv currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.66%. Duke Realty has a consensus price target of $59.60, suggesting a potential upside of 6.05%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Modiv is more favorable than Duke Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv and Duke Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv -26.14% -4.52% -2.31% Duke Realty 93.39% 17.47% 10.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Duke Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Duke Realty pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duke Realty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Modiv on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.