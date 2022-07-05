Brokerages Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) PT at $76.23

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 73,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

