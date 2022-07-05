Brokerages Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) PT at $52.80

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTOIY shares. Societe Generale raised their target price on Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($41.67) to €45.00 ($46.88) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Neste Oyj from €47.00 ($48.96) to €50.00 ($52.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Neste Oyj from €49.00 ($51.04) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.