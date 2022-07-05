Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Target Price at $118.50

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

BMWYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($140.63) to €130.00 ($135.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($115.63) to €107.00 ($111.46) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $38.09.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

