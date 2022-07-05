Analyzing ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) & Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESAB and Ouster’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ouster $33.58 million 8.38 -$93.98 million ($0.65) -2.49

ESAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ouster.

Profitability

This table compares ESAB and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB N/A N/A N/A Ouster -296.75% -44.00% -36.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ESAB and Ouster, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00

ESAB currently has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.23%. Ouster has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 548.15%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than ESAB.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ouster beats ESAB on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESAB (Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's fabrication technology equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of digital software and solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, including general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. ESAB Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Ouster (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

