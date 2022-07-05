Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$70.58 Average PT from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$72.42.

TOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$68.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$29.25 and a one year high of C$80.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.48.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.4100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$78.85 per share, with a total value of C$394,259.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,774,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$691,923,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,588.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.