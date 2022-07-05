Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Price Target at $19.33

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRK stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

