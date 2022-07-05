Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.88.

Several analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,056,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,515,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after buying an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,647,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 676,625 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.67. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

