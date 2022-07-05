DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.
DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DocuSign (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
