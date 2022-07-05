St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,614.57.

Several analysts recently commented on STJPF shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,767.00 price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,680.00 price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,650 ($19.98) to GBX 1,205 ($14.59) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

