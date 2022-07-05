Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives $68.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($83.33) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($83.33) to €69.50 ($72.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($93.75) to €80.00 ($83.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €31.20 ($32.50) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $41.29 on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $156.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

