Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives $15.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $703.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

