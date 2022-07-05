Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Rises By 34.5%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Creative Realities news, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 91,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $63,913.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 357,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,318.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective for the company.

CREX stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Creative Realities has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.04%.

Creative Realities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

