Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 6,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,904,000 after buying an additional 119,561 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 412,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

