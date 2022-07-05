KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KDDIY shares. Citigroup upgraded KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KDDI ( OTCMKTS:KDDIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

