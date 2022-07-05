Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Update

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,500 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.29 million, a PE ratio of 116.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 707.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Aegis began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

