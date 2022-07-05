Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Increases By 35.3%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $173.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 52-week low of $165.63 and a 52-week high of $220.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.68 and a 200 day moving average of $197.15.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.
