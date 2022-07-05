Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Expands By 35.6%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 255.0 days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.16. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLKHF)
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
- 5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.