Short Interest in Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Grows By 34.9%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 321,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,083.5 days.

OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $6.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0309 per share. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.86%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

