CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Up 34.9% in June

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,300 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 630,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $603,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,609.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,231 shares of company stock worth $998,534 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

