NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on NexTech AR Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NEXCF opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.44. NexTech AR Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $52.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.80.

NexTech AR Solutions ( OTCMKTS:NEXCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 113.80% and a negative net margin of 143.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms.

