Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Increases By 35.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of EXG stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 323,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 93,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

