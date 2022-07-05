Short Interest in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expands By 35.4%

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $30,030.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,875.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,879 shares of company stock valued at $56,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 72.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

