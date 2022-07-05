Short Interest in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Grows By 35.0%

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

Shares of EL stock opened at $256.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.04.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $954,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

