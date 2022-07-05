Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.56 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $371,684,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after buying an additional 2,263,629 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.