Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.93

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.93 and traded as low as C$7.41. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$7.41, with a volume of 378 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$240.95 million and a PE ratio of 0.93.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.A)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.