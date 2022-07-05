Short Interest in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW) Drops By 16.7%

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SCAQW opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16. Stratim Cloud Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.

Get Stratim Cloud Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.