Short Interest in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW) Drops By 16.7%

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SCAQW opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16. Stratim Cloud Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratim Cloud Acquisition (SCAQW)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
Receive News & Ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.