HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives GBX 1,270.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,270.29 ($15.38).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSV shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.26) to GBX 1,205 ($14.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,300 ($15.74) to GBX 1,200 ($14.53) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.53) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of LON HSV opened at GBX 1,170 ($14.17) on Thursday. HomeServe has a 12-month low of GBX 578.33 ($7.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,175 ($14.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16. The company has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,110.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 899.75.

In related news, insider Tom Rusin sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($14.16), for a total transaction of £138,117.35 ($167,252.79). Insiders have bought 44 shares of company stock worth $45,422 over the last ninety days.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

