Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,500.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYLOF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.19) to GBX 1,650 ($19.98) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($13.80) to GBX 1,500 ($18.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,375 ($16.65) to GBX 1,350 ($16.35) in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of BYLOF stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

