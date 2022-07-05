Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) versus HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Financial Analysis

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Autohome and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 2 3 3 0 2.13 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autohome presently has a consensus price target of $43.80, indicating a potential upside of 11.31%. Given Autohome’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 26.48% 10.12% 8.12% HIVE Blockchain Technologies 81.52% 53.20% 44.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autohome and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.14 billion 4.35 $401.78 million $2.25 17.49 HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 3.83 $42.54 million $2.00 1.56

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Blockchain Technologies. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autohome beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

