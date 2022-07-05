Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT at C$147.20

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$147.20.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$156.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$124.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$80.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$132.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$140.56. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$121.56 and a 52-week high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.4899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

