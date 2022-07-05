Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,508.33 ($30.37).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Victrex to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,060 ($24.95) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($26.64) to GBX 2,000 ($24.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,771 ($21.45) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,725.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,922.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2,201.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,585 ($19.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,720 ($32.94).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Victrex’s payout ratio is 74.45%.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

