Head-To-Head Review: DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) & Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DLocal and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 29.95% 32.37% 15.33% Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DLocal and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $244.12 million 32.04 $77.88 million $0.28 94.68 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DLocal and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 2 5 0 2.71 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure 0 0 0 0 N/A

DLocal currently has a consensus price target of $38.71, suggesting a potential upside of 46.04%. Given DLocal’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Summary

DLocal beats Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DLocal Company Profile (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Company Profile (Get Rating)

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems. The company treats common illnesses, such as cold and flu symptoms, rashes, injury care, allergies, fever, earaches, behavioral issues, and asthma. 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

