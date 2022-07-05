ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2022

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. AlphaValue cut ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.17) to €11.20 ($11.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €13.25 ($13.80) target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($14.06) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $11.20 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.