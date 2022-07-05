ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. AlphaValue cut ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.17) to €11.20 ($11.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €13.25 ($13.80) target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($14.06) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $11.20 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

