Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

FVI opened at C$3.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.48 and a 1 year high of C$7.06.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$230.96 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 40,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$156,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,028,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,960,333.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

