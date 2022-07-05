Critical Analysis: Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Net Lease and Hammerson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hammerson 2 3 0 0 1.60

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus price target of $18.94, suggesting a potential upside of 31.71%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Hammerson.

Volatility & Risk

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Net Lease and Hammerson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $391.23 million 3.81 $11.37 million ($0.15) -95.86 Hammerson $185.36 million 0.20 -$590.05 million N/A N/A

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 4.44% 1.08% 0.42% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Hammerson on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

