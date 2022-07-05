Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$39.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35. Empire has a 52-week low of C$36.20 and a 52-week high of C$46.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Empire’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total value of C$510,124.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$830,996.52. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$359,854.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$65,534.56.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

