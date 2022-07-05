Analysts Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) PT at $187.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

VAC opened at $120.33 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $151.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

