FY2022 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.92. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

NYSE PB opened at $69.62 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after purchasing an additional 890,236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,870,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,482,000 after purchasing an additional 189,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,150,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,587,000 after purchasing an additional 188,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,949,000 after purchasing an additional 931,585 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

